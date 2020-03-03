19,132 Recognised Madrasas Functioning In The Country, 11,621 In Uttar Pradesh

The minister also said there 4,878 unrecognised Madrasas are functioning in the country.

The minority affairs minister informed the Parliament today that a total of 19,132 recognised Madrasas are functioning in country, out of which, 11,621 are in the Uttar Pradesh. Education being in the concurrent list, the Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also said, the schools including Madrasas affiliated to state education or examination boards are free to implement their state syllabi and textbooks or adopt/adapt NCERT's syllabi and textbooks.

A Madrasa Darse Nizami, which is run by public charity, is not bound to follow the curriculum of school education of the respective state and medium of education in such Madrasas is Arabic, Urdu and Persian, the minister said.

A Madrasa Darse Aliya, a category of Madrasas which are affiliated with the Madrasa Education Board in respective state, follow the curriculum of school education of the respective state, Mr Naqvi said while replying to a question asked in the Rajya Sabha today.

"These Madrasas use textbooks published by the 'State Textbook Corporation/agencies. If the State/s follows NCERT curriculum and textbooks in school education, in the same manner the Madrasa Darse Aliya follows curriculum and textbooks," the minister added.

Recently the state of Uttar Pradesh has decided to follow NCERT textbooks in Madrasas.

Based on National Curriculum Framework - 2005, National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) formulated model syllabi and textbooks on school subjects across different stages of schooling.

"Schools whether private or government, are affiliated to either Central Board or State Boards. Education being in the concurrent list, schools including Madrasas affiliated to state education/examination boards are free to implement their state syllabi and textbooks or adopt/adapt NCERT's syllabi and textbooks," the minister said.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) adopt syllabi developed by the NCERT.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) adopt syllabi developed by the NCERT.

Presently, 28 states or Union Territories adopt or adapt NCERT syllabi and textbooks at different stages.

These are: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Pudduchery, A&N Island, Gujarat, Daman & Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Tripura, Goa, Rajasthan and Assam.

