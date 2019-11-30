161st Birth Anniversary Of Jagdish Chandra Bose, Father Of Modern Science In India

Today is the 161st birth anniversary of Jagdish Chandra Bose

India celebrates the 161st birthday of Sir Jagdish Chandra Bose, the founder of modern science in the Indian subcontinent. Born in 1858, Jagdish Chandra Bose proved that plants have life. Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) recognized Sir Jagdish Chandra Bose as the father of radio and wireless communication.

J. C. Bose was the first scholar in the world to initiate interdisciplinary research by probing plants from the vantage point of physics. His studies on coherer led to the discovery of the common nature of the electric response to external stimuli by both living and inanimate objects. He pioneered the understanding of electrical and mechanical responses to stimulation, the transmission of excitation in plant and animal tissues and in vision and memory.

Many of his experiments were possible because of the instruments he invented such as crescograph, photosynthetic bubbler, soshnugraph etc.

Though J.C. Bose's genius is recognized and appreciated now, his experiments were not received favourably during his time. His experiments and findings were received skeptically for their emotional style of reporting.

He was the first Asian who was awarded a US patent in 1904. He and the mathematician Ramanujam, were also the first Asian fellows of the Royal Society, London.

Sir Jagdish Chandra Bose was also a member from Asia on the International Committee on Intellectual Cooperation of the League of Nations along with Einstein, Curie and Millikan.

J.C. Bose is also considered the father of Bengali Science Fiction. His story 'The Story of the Missing One' is considered to be earliest work of Science fiction written in Bengali language. It was a short story which was later expanded and added to Abyakta collection in 1921 with the new title Palatak Tuphan (Runaway Cyclone).

In 2016, Google dedicated a doodle on 158th birth anniversary of Jagdish Chandra Bose.

Prior to his death in 1937, Mr Bose had set up the Bose Institute at Calcutta. He was elected the Fellow of the Royal Society in 1920 for his amazing contributions and achievements.

To recognise Mr Bose's achievements, a small-impact crater on the far side of the Moon is named after him.

