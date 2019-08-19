CCMB Scientist K Thangaraj Bags JC Bose Fellowship

Dr Thangaraj is a population geneticist.

K Thangaraj, Chief Scientist at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad has bagged the prestigious J C Bose Fellowship "for his outstanding scientific contributions in the field of population and medical genomics."

CCMB congratulated Dr Thangaraj on Twitter upon receiving the fellowship. "Many congratulations to Thangaraj for his JC Bose Fellowship. This is a recognition to active scientists for their outstanding achievements," it tweeted.

Dr Thangaraj is a population geneticist. Some of the major works, that he is well known for, includes finding out the origin of Indian population-- how humans migrated from Africa during different episodes and populated different parts of India.

These studies led to further work on understanding how these populations interbred. He also showed how in the last 2000 years Indians started practising endogamy resulting in many population specific genetic disorders.

The current focus has been on building a database of Indian population genetics.

The J C Bose fellowship is awarded to active scientists in recognition of their outstanding performance by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science &Technology, the release said.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.