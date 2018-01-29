14 IIT Students Bag Young Engineer And Scientist's Award

Fourteen IIT students were today awarded 'Young Engineer and Scientist's award for 2017-18' entailing a scholarship of USD 3,000 each.

Education | | Updated: January 29, 2018 21:48 IST
The winners will be sent to Japan for higher studies (representational)

New Delhi:  Fourteen IIT students were today awarded 'Young Engineer and Scientist's award for 2017-18' entailing a scholarship of USD 3,000 each. The award was presented by the Honda Motor India Pvt Ltd (HMI). The honour recognises the academic performance of students and includes a scholarship equivalent to USD 3,000 each, a release issued by HMI said.

The winners will be sent to Japan for higher studies, it said.

The selected students are from six IITs - Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Kharagpur, Kanpur and Hyderabad. They were selected on the basis of their Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA), essays and two rounds of personal interviews.

The yearly award was instituted by the Honda Foundation in India in 2007 to nurture students who have excelled in science and technology.

Japanese ambassador in India Kenji Hiramatsu said India and Japan enjoy a fulfilling bilateral relationship.

"I hope that through this opportunity, you will experience Japan's advanced technological system and research, aimed at contributing to social causes," he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

