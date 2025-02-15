10 Free Courses By IIM Available On SWAYAM Portal

Top institutes like the IIMs have always been a top choice for students, offering courses that help them grow academically and build important career skills. For those who want to learn from the best, SWAYAM, an online platform by the Ministry of Education, provides many free courses that anyone can join.

The platform offers courses from leading institutes like the IIMs in various fields, including engineering, design, artificial intelligence, and management.

Here are 10 free IIM courses on SWAYAM:

Strategic Financial Management

Learn about financial statements, valuation, investment decisions, corporate risk management, mergers, acquisitions, and corporate governance.



AI in Accounting

Explore the role of artificial intelligence in bookkeeping, financial analysis, and strategic planning, transforming traditional accounting practices.



Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP)

Understand APQP's goals, background, compliance, and its four phases and five key activities.



Advanced Topics in Organizational Behaviour

A case-based course on individual and group behavior in organizations, helping learners understand workplace dynamics.

B2B Marketing

Covers business marketing strategies, customer analysis, planning, and performance measurement using balanced scorecards and strategy maps.

Banking and Financial Markets

A Risk Management Perspective: Explores how banking and financial markets function, including money flow, risk management, and cross-border transactions.



Banking and Insurance

Covers banking operations, RBI regulations, digital banking, insurance policies, and risk management.



Cost and Management Accounting

Provides a foundational understanding of cost and management accounting principles and practices.

Business Communication Essentials

Teaches effective communication, public speaking, professional writing, and interaction skills in a business setting.

Business Ethics and Corporate Governance

Examines ethical challenges in businesses and governance structures for responsible decision-making.