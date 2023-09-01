Tharman Shanmugaratnam: 5 Points On Indian-Origin Contender In Singapore Election

The 66-year-old is an economist. He was born in Singapore. He formally launched his presidential campaign last month with a pledge to evolve the country's culture to keep it a "shining spot" in the world.

Mr Shanmugaratnam joined politics in 2001. He has served in the public sector and ministerial positions with Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) for over two decades.

He also has experience in the government and with the city-state's foreign reserves, estimated to be over Singapore dollars 2 trillion.

Mr Shanmugaratnam served as Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister between 2011-2019, but resigned in July from public and political posts to run for the presidency.