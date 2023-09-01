Singapore Holds Presidential Election: Key Things To Know

The voting in Singapore presidential election will be held for 12 hours.

Singaporeans are voting in the presidential election to elect the country's ninth President. Voters started casting their ballots at 8am when polling stations opened. According to Elections Department Singapore (ELD), the voting will last till 8pm. More than 2.7 million Singaporeans are expected to vote in these 12 hours after which counting of the votes will begin. Results will be announced by midnight, as per local outlets. Incumbent President Halimah Yacob's six-year term will end on September 13. She is the country's eighth and first female president.

Here are some important things to know about Singapore's presidential election:

Arrangements for voters: According to Straits Times, more polling stations have been set up for the convenience of voters. Citing ELD data, the outlet said that there are 1,264 polling stations, up from 1,097.

New stamp for voters: A new X-stamp has been introduced for voters to mark their ballot. The ELD is encouraging voters to use of this stamp, but it is not compulsory, as per Straits Times. Voters are allowed to take along their own pens.

The contenders: The candidates for the post of the President are Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former deputy prime minister and Indian-origin candidate, Ng Kok Song, a former chief investment officer with the Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC), and Tan Kin Lian, the former chief of the NTUC Income, a state-owned union-based insurance group, according to Nikkei.

First contested election in 12 years:Al-Jazeera said the city-state's presidential election is being watched closely after a string of political scandals. Quoting experts, the outlet said Friday's vote could indicate the level of support for the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) ahead of general elections due by 2025.