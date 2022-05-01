Zomato Delivery Exec Among 3 Dead After Grisly Car-Bike Crash In Delhi

Seven people were in the car at the time of the accident

A Zomato delivery partner and two women died after a motorbike and a car crashed in north-east Delhi's Shakarpur area last night.

According to police, the young women and five others of their family were returning from Peeragarhi in west Delhi to their home in Karkardooma. While three people were sitting in the front, the women, identified as Jyoti and Bharti, were at the back with two others.

When the car was passing through Laxmi Nagar, the Zomato delivery partner on the bike came in the way and the car's driver lost control as he was trying to steer clear, police have said. Visuals from the spot show the mangled frames of the overturned hatchback car and the two-wheeler.

Police said the Zomato delivery partner is yet to be identified. According to local residents, the man was seriously injured after the accident and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Hospital authorities, they said, told them that no bed was available and as they were trying to arrange a bed, the delivery partner died.

The accident comes a month after Zomato launched a 10-minute food delivery feature, prompting concerns about rash driving and safety of delivery partners.

Seeking to allay the fears, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal had then said that the 10-minute delivery feature will only be available in specific locations and that the delivery executives will be unaware of the promised delivery time.

He had claimed that this service will be as safe for the delivery partners as its 30-minute delivery feature.