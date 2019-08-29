Services In Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Hit After Technical Snag

Services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were resumed to normal after a couple of hours (File Photo)

Commuters travelling by Delhi Metro's Yellow Line had a harrowing time on Thursday morning as the trains were moving at a slow pace due to a technical snag.

"Slow movement of trains between Rajiv Chowk and Qutub Minar. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Services on the Yellow Line, which is one of the busiest routes and connects the national capital to Gurugram, were resumed to normal after a couple of hours.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.