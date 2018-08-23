Years After Man Dies In Accident, Parents To Get Rs 21 Lakh

The driver of the truck claimed not guilty and said that Rahul Kumar was under the influence of alcohol.

A motor accidents claims tribunal (MACT) has awarded over Rs 21 lakh to the parents of a 25-year-old man who was killed a road mishap at Dwarka in 2015.

MACT Presiding Officer Paramjit Singh awarded Rs 21,10,000 to the parents of southwest Delhi resident Rahul Kumar and asked National Insurance Company Ltd, the insurer of the truck involved in the accident, to pay the amount.

"The offending vehicle was insured with National Insurance Company Ltd. at the time of accident and as such, respondent no. 3 (National Insurance Company Ltd), being the 'principal tort feasor', shall be liable to pay the awarded amount," the court said.

According to the prosecution, Rahul Kumar was hit by a truck on January 31, 2015 near the office deputy commissioner of police at Dwarka.

He was badly injured and was admitted to a nearby hospital but on February 4, he succumbed to injuries.

The driver of the truck claimed not guilty and said that at the time of the accident, Rahul Kumar was under the influence of alcohol and hence negligent.

However, the court refused to accept this contention as the driver or the owner of the truck failed to submit any evidence regarding this.

"In view of the above discussion and observations and having regard to the fact and circumstances of the case, it is evident that deceased Rahul Kumar sustained fatal injuries and died in a motor vehicle accident on January 31, 2015 due to rash or negligent driving of the truck," the court said.

The court considered the young age of Rahul Kumar, parents dependency on him among other factors and asked the insurance company to pay the amount.