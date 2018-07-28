Yamuna Water Level Crosses Danger Mark In Delhi, Alert Sounded

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: July 28, 2018 09:35 IST
Yamuna river is currently flowing at 204.92 meters, which is 0.09 metres more than the danger level.

New Delhi: 

The water level in Yamuna river has crossed the danger level in Delhi following water discharge from Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage and continuous rainfall. The river is currently flowing at 204.92 meters, which is 0.09 metres more than the danger level, news agency ANI said.

The Delhi government has already issued an alert. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the city government has made preparations to evacuate 100 people residing in low-lying areas.

Incessant rain since last few days affected the national capital and adjoining areas, with parts of the city witnessing waterlogging, leading to congestion on both arterial roads and service lanes. 

