Yamuna Water Level Continues To Rise, Delhi Government Holds Meeting

The water level in Yamuna is increasing steadily in Delhi with the river flowing above the danger mark at 205.46 metres. The water level is expected to rise further after the water released by Haryana reaches Delhi today evening, reports said.

On Saturday, the Delhi government held an emergency meeting after Haryana released five lakh cusec of water from the Hathni Kund Barrage.

"Till now, 1500 people have moved from low-lying areas. 550 tents pitched across 10 locations in East district. If more people need to be evacuated and accommodated, we have schools & night shelters," District Magistrate East (Delhi), K Mahesh, was quoted by news agency ANI.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board or DUSIB has been asked to activate and place their mobile toilet vans around the tents being put up at the earliest.

The Education department and municipal corporations have been asked to be ready to provide the school space in these areas for people to be shifted if the situation demands so.

All power companies have been asked to arrange electricity supply in these tents 24x7 once people are shifted into them. The power companies have been asked to deploy their officials at the Flood Control Room round the clock.

The Army was also requested to be on stand-by for any emergency, they replied in an affirmative and said they are on stand-by. The army has been asked to check all the motorboats for operations, if required. Portable generators are also being prepared for night evacuation, if required.

DUSIB, Power, Health and other departments have been asked to deploy their officials in the control rooms 24x7 for the next three-four days. All departments have been assigned with their respective duties and have been put on alert, the statement added.

