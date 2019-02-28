Woman's Body Found In Sack Near Railway Line In Delhi

The police was informed about the body by a passerby who noticed it (Representational)

The body of a 25-year-old woman with strangle marks was found dumped in a sack near a railway line in southeast Delhi, police said Thursday.

The woman has been identified as Nisha Kumari, a resident of Dakshinpuri. Her body was found on the Sarita Vihar-Noida road on Wednesday, they said.

A passerby who spotted the body had informed the Sarita Vihar police station.

Investigations revealed that the woman had left home on February 25 at around 3 pm and later went missing, a senior police officer said.

Nisha had told her mother that she was going for a job interview with a friend. However, when she did not return, her parents filed a missing report at the Ambedkar Nagar police station the next day, he said.

In the police complaint, her father said Nisha had received a call from a friend regarding an interview with a company. She left for the same in the afternoon. At around 4.30 pm, when her parents tried contacting her, the phone was found switched off, the officer said.

The body has been sent to AIIMS for postmortem.

The injury marks were found below the neck indicating that the woman may have been strangled to death. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem, police said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, they added.