Delhi Woman's Body Found On Terrace Hours After Party

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death after a fight broke out at a party in north Delhi last night. Her bloodied body was found on the terrace of the house in Majnu Ka Tilla this morning, police said.

Manisha Chhetri, a resident of Safdarganj, had attended the party at the residence of a woman named Sapna. A man and two other women were also present.

A sudden altercation led to her stabbing at the party, police said. Sapna informed the cops about the incident this morning.

The accused has been identified and will be arrested soon, they said, adding that they have lodged a murder case.

The victim and the accused used to work for various event management companies.

Further investigation is on.