Woman Stabbed 25 Times By Husband In Delhi Market, Dies

A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband at a market in Delhi on Saturday afternoon, police said. The man stabbed her 25 times over suspicion of her having an illicit affair, they said.

The chilling footage of the incident shows Harish repeatedly stabbing his wife, Nilu, in public in north west Delhi's Budh Vihar.

"Don't dare to come forward," the man can be heard screaming out as a few passersby tried to intervene to save the woman.

Two men can also be seen casually walking by the spot.

The accused, who works in a marriage bureau, has been arrested, the police said.