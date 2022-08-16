His Wife Moved Back With Her Parents. He Went And Shot At Mother-In-Law In Delhi

The police said the bulltet missed the accused's mother-in-law and hit the wall. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting at his mother-in-law in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Gaurav, shot at his mother-in-law but missed her hitting the wall behind instead, they said.

The incident took place on August 15 at around 7 pm in the Sagarpur area, police said, adding that the accused was arrested the same day.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said "We received a PCR call about firing by a man at his mother-in-law but no injury was caused to her. On verification, it was revealed that Gaurav was married to 31 years old Ruchika, but for the last few months, the couple had been sharing a strained relationship."

About a week ago, his wife had left his house and was living with her mother Sarita, the officer said.

On Monday evening, Gaurav went to his in-laws' house and fired a round targeting his mother-in-law but she had a narrow escape, he said.

After firing, he took his wife Ruchika along with him, he said.

A case under 307 (attempt to murder) of the India Penal Code and Arms act was registered and Gaurav was arrested, he added.