Woman Roadside Vendor, 4-Year-Old Son Injured In Acid Attack In Delhi

Police suspect personal enmity to be the reason behind the attack.

A 33-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son were injured after an unidentified man threw acid at her in North West Delhi's Bharat Nagar on Thursday. No arrests have been made in the case so far, police said.

The woman, a roadside vendor, was setting up her wares at the weekly market when she was attacked. According to the police, at 8 am, a man walked towards her from inside a nearby park and threw acid in her direction.

Both mother and son received treatment at a hospital for the burn injuries. The woman reported the attack to the police after she returned from the hospital.

