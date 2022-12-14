Woman Found Dead At Delhi House; Cash, Jewellery Missing: Cops

A 56-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Delhi, police said. (Representational)

A 56-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, police said on Wednesday.

The woman has been identified as Rajni Madan, a resident of east Shalimar Bagh, they said.

Prima facie, no external injury or ligature mark was found on her body and entry into the flat was friendly, police said, adding that the post-mortem was conducted and report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A murder case has been registered, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said that around 10 pm on Tuesday, a PCR call was received at Shalimar Bagh police station. The caller informed that his flat was locked from outside and his mother's phone was switched off.

When a police team reached the spot, they met the victim's son Chetan Madan, 25, and broke the lock of his flat with the help of neighbours and found his mother lying dead inside the house, the DCP said.

Mr Madan told police that he went to his office in the morning and when he returned around 10 pm, he found his flat locked from outside, she added.

"When I went inside the house, it was ransacked and my mother was lying dead in one corner of the room. I think jewellery worth Rs 70 or 80 lakh are missing along with cash," Mr Madan told reporters.

"According to his statement and facts, a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shalimar Bagh police station and investigation was taken up. Teams have been formed to analyse the CCTV footage and trace the accused at the earliest," the DCP said.

