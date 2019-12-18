Woman, Daughters Killed After Being Hit By Train In Delhi

Later, the office of the DCP, Railways, said Arun Mandal had alighted from a train at the Tilak Bridge railway station with his wife, daughter, his sister-in-law and her two daughters.

Woman, Daughters Killed After Being Hit By Train In Delhi

Chief PRO of Northern Railway Deepak Kumar said the accident took place around 7:40 pm (Representational)

New Delhi:

A woman and her two minor daughters were killed and two of their relatives injured when they were hit by a train between Shivaji Bridge and Tilak Bridge in Delhi on Tuesday, a Northern Railway official said.

Chief PRO of Northern Railway Deepak Kumar said the accident took place around 7:40 pm.

Later, the office of the DCP, Railways, said Arun Mandal had alighted from a train at the Tilak Bridge railway station with his wife, daughter, his sister-in-law and her two daughters.

While they were walking on the railway track towards Shivaji Bridge railway station to catch a train for Bahadurgarh, they were hit by a train coming from the New Delhi railway station.

While Mandal escaped unhurt, his sister-in-law Alka and her daughters Lovli, 13 and Priya, 5 died from injuries at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

His wife and daughter are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Comments
Shivaji Bridge DelhiTilak Bridge DelhiDElhi

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News