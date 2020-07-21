Woman, 45, Dies After Son Allegedly Stabs Her In Delhi: Police

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died due to her injuries, the police said.

The police said further details are awaited. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A 45-year-old lady died due to her injuries on Monday after she was allegedly stabbed by her son in Madangir Central Market, the police said.

"Today, a PCR call regarding a son stabbing his mother was received. Police visited G-1/262 Madangir Central Market where a 45-year-old lady was found in an unconscious state," Atul Thakur, senior police official South Delhi, said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died due to her injuries. The accused has been apprehended.

Further details are awaited.

