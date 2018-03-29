Withdraw Order On Reserved Subjects' Replies, Delhi Assembly Speaker Asks Lt Governor The Speaker said he would seek the intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan over the issue, if the Lt Governor did not withdraw his order during the budget session of the House.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Delhi Lt Governor's office has ordered the Speaker to not admit questions related to reserved subjects. New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel today shot off a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, asking the him to withdraw an order on not admitting any questions raised by legislators in the House on reserved subjects.



The Speaker said he would seek the intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan over the issue, if the Lt Governor did not withdraw his order during the budget session of the House. The session will continue till April 3.



Sources said Mr Goel might also write to Assembly speakers of other states, seeking their support to lodge a protest against the Delhi Lt Governor's move.



"I have written to the Lt Governor seeking withdrawal of his letter. If he (L-G) does not withdraw his letter during the budget session of the Delhi Assembly, I will write to the President and Lok Sabha Speaker on the issue," Mr Goel told reporters.



Last week, the Ministry of Law advised the Delhi Lt Governor's office to communicate to the Speaker that he should not admit questions related to reserved subjects such as public order, police, services and land, with the departments concerned refusing to answer questions on this ground.



Earlier in the day, Mr Goel, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, cabinet ministers and AAP MLAs wore black bands in protest against the move.



"It is unfortunate that the law ministry has issued directions. It is a very dangerous incident in the history of Independent India. The centre's move is highly condemnable...I want to sit with black band as a mark of protest," the Speaker said in the House.



