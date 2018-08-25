With Police Help, Liver For Transplant Reaches Delhi Hospital In Time

The liver was transported from PGI Hospital in Chandigarh to New Delhi (Representational)

A special green corridor was created by the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday which helped transport a liver from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to a hospital in Vasant Kunj in 13 minutes, the police said.

The green corridor was provided on a route of 12 kilometres to take the organ from IGI Airport-Terminal-3 to ILBS Hospital in Vasant Kunj where the patient suffering from a liver disease was admitted, they said.

The liver had to be replanted into the recipient within four hours of its retrieval from the donor, said Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

The liver was transported from PGI Hospital in Chandigarh to New Delhi through a Jet Airways flight.

In a well-planned and coordinated move, the distance from the airport to the hospital could be covered in just 13 minutes which would have normally taken more than 30 minutes, the officer said.

