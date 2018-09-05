With Demands Of Loan Waiver, Minimum Wage, Farmers Hit The Road In Delhi

Thousands of farmers from across northern states came to Delhi today to make their voices heard. The rally, organised by the Left-wing farmers' and workers' groups, is meant to press for loan waiver, rates for their crops as per the Swaminathan Committee recommendations and minimum wages of Rs 18,000 a month.

Carrying red flags and shouting slogans against the policies of the Central government, the participants, who came from across the country, also attacked what they called the BJP's "communal and divisive" agenda.

The "Mazdoor Kishan Sangharsh Rally', began from the Ramlila Maidan and ended at Parliament Street, where leaders of trade unions and farmers' organisations addressed the gathering.

The rally severely hit the traffic and the police had to announce multiple diversions and close roads through the capital.

The high attendance had ripples in the social media as well, with hashtag #KisanMazdoorFightBack trending through the morning.