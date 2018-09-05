With Demands Of Loan Waiver, Minimum Wage, Farmers Hit The Road In Delhi

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: September 05, 2018 15:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
With Demands Of Loan Waiver, Minimum Wage, Farmers Hit The Road In Delhi
New Delhi: 

Thousands of farmers from across northern states came to Delhi today to make their voices heard. The rally, organised by the Left-wing farmers' and workers' groups, is meant to press for loan waiver, rates for their crops as per the Swaminathan Committee recommendations and minimum wages of Rs 18,000 a month.

Carrying red flags and shouting slogans against the policies of the Central government, the participants, who came from across the country, also attacked what they called the BJP's "communal and divisive" agenda.

The "Mazdoor Kishan Sangharsh Rally', began from the Ramlila Maidan and ended at Parliament Street, where leaders of trade unions and farmers' organisations addressed the gathering.

The rally severely hit the traffic and the police had to announce multiple diversions and close roads through the capital.

The high attendance had ripples in the social media as well, with hashtag #KisanMazdoorFightBack trending through the morning.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Farmers' rallyDelhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Gutka ScamTeachers' Day 2018Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Virat Kohli Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersMi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesMushroom TeaHot DealsRafale DealGali Guleiyan Movie Review

................................ Advertisement ................................