11,000 WiFi Hotspots In Delhi Soon, 100 On December 16: Arvind Kejriwal

The free WiFi project would cost the Delhi government Rs 100 crore: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that people of Delhi will be able to enjoy free WiFi access in the coming six months.

The Delhi government plans to inaugurate 100 of the promised 11,000 WiFi hotspots on December 16, Delhi Chief Minister said.

"After the inauguration of 100 WiFi hotspots, every week 500 WiFi hotpots will be added; and within six months, all 11,000 WiFi Hotspots would be set up," Mr Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Of these 11,000 hotspots, 7,000 would be set up in various markets and 4,000 at the bus stops. The free WiFi project would cost the Delhi government Rs 100 crore, he added.

Despite being a flagship project of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, its WiFI project has missed several deadlines over the years.

In its 2015-16 Budget, Deputy Chief Minister Minister Manish Sisodia had termed provision of WiFi as a major step towards making Delhi a technologically advanced city.

Mr Kejriwal has earlier said that every user will be given 15 GB free data per month as part of the first phase.

Last month, 200 standard floor buses equipped with hydraulic lifts, CCTV cameras and a panic button were added to make the Delhi transport more robust. Since August this year, a total of 329 new standard floor buses have been added by the Delhi government in its public transport apparatus.

Delhi will go to the polls between January and February next year.