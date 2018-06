The police are trying to ascertain the reasons behind the man taking the step.(Representational)

The body of a man from West Bengal was found hanging from a tree in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Wednesday morning, the police said.They also claimed to have found a suicide note written a Bengali, which could not be read by the police personnel. The deceased was identified as Vrindavan Mandal, who lived with his wife in Mallikpur cluster and was working as a labourer in Mukherjee Nagar, the police said.The police are trying to ascertain the reasons behind the man taking the step.