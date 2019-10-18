Weather In Delhi: Air Quality To Drop Sharply Over Weekend

Weather, Air Quality In Delhi: As winters approach, quality of air deteriorates.

Delhi weather is getting cooler by the day as winters approach. The air is also thickening with heavy pollution and smog in the atmosphere. Residents complain of irritation in the eyes and breathlessness as air quality plummets. The national capital's air quality slipped into "very poor" category today and is expected to decline sharply over the weekend.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality research and forecast service, SAFAR, said the reason for deterioration of air quality is the "gradual change in weather conditions - slow surface winds and cooling - towards unfavourable side".

"During morning walk we feel irritation in eyes due to dust and smog in the air. I also feel breathless after jogging for a few minutes. People are using more and more cars which is why pollution is increasing in Delhi," Raj Kumar, a resident was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I feel suffocated when I go for a walk at India Gate. The pollution is increasing in Delhi. I request the government to take urgent measures to curb pollution," said Sharanjeet Singh, another resident.

The temperature will hover around 21 and 33 degrees Celsius during the day, the India Metereological Department said.

Air Quality Index In Delhi

The city's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 306 on Friday which falls in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe.

(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)

