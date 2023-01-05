'What's Wrong In Playing Guitar'? Cop Asks Street Artist To Stop Performing, Internet Divided

The police man asks the artist to stop playing the guitar and get up.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media that shows a Delhi Police officer asking a street artist to stop performing in Delhi's Connaught Place.

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter, the artist is seen sitting on the ground and playing guitar as a crowd gathers to enjoy the music. A police officer then approaches the artist and pulls his arm away from the guitar gesturing him to stop playing and get up. “Jab awaaz de raha hun nahi sunoge to kya karein. (What else would I do if you don't listen to me),” the cop can be heard saying.

“Watched this clip on Instagram. Delhi Police this is not done. These artists make our Delhi more aesthetical, musical. Shame!!!” the caption of the Twitter post read.

Several social media users showed their support for the artist while others said that the policeman was just doing his duty.

“Sad! What's wrong in playing guitar?” a user asked.

“This is so disrespectful for an artist. Hope Delhi Police will apologise for this,” a comment read.

One person wrote, “Don't know if Delhi has some legal regulations that prohibit this , but you will see artists in USA, UK at corner, train stations just playing it and in many cases people joining in or at least enjoying it”.

Another highlighted, “World over these type of activities are permitted with appreciation, an artist display his or her talent not only to earn for his living but also entertain. In most cities when footpath can be encroached by vendors why shouldn't this be permitted”.

“Even if it is illegal today, I hope the govt makes amends to make such things legal in the coming weeks. Gives opportunity to talent and is a good tourist attraction,” a comment read.

Some were of the opinion that the performer was breaking rules.

“Busking should be license-based. Before you quote Europe on this, you have to take a license and apply for a time slot for a particular spot in Europe. Artists just coming up to a spot and gathering crowd attention is just a menace for the rest of the crowd and law and order,” a user wrote.

One Twitter user wrote, “This is CP, if it gets crowded, it will disturb free movement. He can go to nearby Central park...none would bother him there”.

“There is a proper place for it. Nobody has the right to plop down anywhere they like and blast their music, whether others like it or not,” a comment read.

The artist seen in the video is Anshul Riaji, who performs in various public places in Delhi and uploads videos of it on his Instagram page.