Watch: Northwest Delhi's Bawana Area Flooded As Water Breaches Canal From Haryana

The water from the barrage of Munak canal entered the J, K and L blocks of the colony in northwest Delhi.

A breach in a canal that supplies water from Haryana to Delhi, led to knee-deep waterlogging in several parts of Bawana area in Delhi, stranding residents in the houses, police said.

The water from the barrage of Munak canal entered the J, K and L blocks of the colony in northwest Delhi today, causing significant inconvenience and concern for the locals, a police official said.

Multiple videos of the situation have surfaced on social media, showing people wading through waist-deep water lugging cylinders and holding onto one another for support.

Delhi: Munak canal broke last night near Bawana due to which JJ Colony Madanpur Khadar got submerged. Water has filled up to three feet in the colony. The repair work of the canal is going on. pic.twitter.com/D2TEDiQdUJ — IANS (@ians_india) July 11, 2024

"We have informed all the concerned departments, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Flood Control Department, Public Welfare Department, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at midnight after the canal overflowed," the official said.

Flow of water from Sonipat has reduced and authorities have requested Haryana to close gates on the canal to control the flow, officials said. The canal originates from the Yamuna river in Munak in Haryana's Karnal district.

A resident of the JJ colony, Navin Dahiya, said the repair work will start once the water flow is controlled. "Sandbags have been prepared to be placed once the water stops flowing, which will take 24 to 48 hours to fix," he added.

Delhi water minister Atishi wrote about the incident in a post on X, saying, "Today early morning there has been a breach in one of the sub-branches of Munak Canal. Delhi Jal Board is working in close coordination with Haryana Irrigation Department, which maintains the Munak Canal. Water has been diverted to the other sub-branch of the canal." Atishi visited affected areas and said the repair work is underway.

BJP MP from the North West Delhi constituency Yogender Chandoliya also visited the area and said, "Once the water flow is stopped, concrete work will commence, which will surely take 24 hours and will also impact water availability for Delhi residents."

He said he received a call at 2:30 am about water entering the JJ colony, following which power was cut off, due to the risk of electric current flowing through water.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)