Watch: Go First Car Passes Under IndiGo Plane, Narrowly Misses Wheel At Delhi Airport

The Go First car narrowly missed the IndiGo plane's nose wheel. There was no damage caused

A car belonging to Go First airline went under an IndiGo A320neo aircraft at the Delhi airport today, narrowly avoiding a collision with the plane's nose wheel. The incident was caught on camera.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA - the civil aviation regulator - will investigate the incident that happened at Delhi Airport's T2 terminal, its officials stated.

The car's driver was subjected to a breath analyser test for consumption of alcohol and it was found to be negative, the officials told Press Trust of India.

There was no damage to the plane and no one was injured, aviation industry sources told Press Trust of India.

The IndiGo aircraft was readying to depart for Patna this morning when a Swift Dzire car belonging to Go First airline went under it, narrowly avoiding collision with the nose wheel.

The plane departed for Patna on schedule, sources told Press Trust of India.

Both IndiGo and Go First did not respond to Press Trust of India's request for statements on this incident.

