Watch: Delhi Police Constable Uses Brick To Disarm Gunman, Overpowers Him

The policeman's exemplary courage is being praised on social media.

Showing exemplary courage, a Delhi Police constable overpowered a criminal in Nilothi area near Nangloi Jat. A video of the incident has been captured on CCTV installed in the area and gone viral on social media. It shows the criminal stopping a motorcycle rider at gun point and trying to escape. A policeman appears in the frame and throws a brick at the criminal to disarm him. After waiting for a few seconds, he pounces on the man holding the gun, who even tries to shoot him.

The criminal was overpowered by the policeman who threw him to the ground. Other people present on the spot too joined him.

Watch the video:

#WATCH | Delhi Police beat staff hurled a brick at a criminal to disarm him and then overpowered him with the help of general public in Nilothi. The criminal had a country-made pistol. The other criminal was already nabbed by Police. Both criminals were identified as Dhyan Singh… pic.twitter.com/DDgpMPD4j4 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

According to news agency ANI, the police had already arrested the man's accomplice. They have been identified as Dhyan Singh and Navneet.

The police further said that a case has been registered and they have started the investigation.

Police said they found a country-made pistol in possession of the accused, news agency PTI reported. The brave policeman has been identified as head constable Manoj, the PTI report further said.

"On Tuesday, head constables Manoj and Devender were patrolling. At around 9.50 pm, they reached near Macchi Chowk, Nilothi and saw the two accused riding a motorcycle. When the culprits saw the beat staff, they tried to flee but their vehicle fell on the road. Acting swiftly, Devender nabbed the rider, but the pillion rider started running, who was chased by Manoj," Harendra Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), said.

During interrogation, Dhyan Singh revealed that he was released on bail last year but has been involved in petty crimes.