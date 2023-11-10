Was Delhi Rain Artificial? Amid Social Media Chatter, What Minister Said

New Delhi saw its air quality index improve to 127 early on Friday.

Light showers in Delhi and surrounding areas today morning have sparked discussions on social media on whether this was the artificial rain that the Aam Aadmi Party government had spoken of just a day ago. The rains brought down the pollution levels and toxic smog in the national capital, bringing respite to the millions of residents.

New Delhi, which was the most polluted in the world till Thursday, saw its air quality index (AQI) improve to 127 early on Friday - a welcome change from the "hazardous" 400-500 level seen during the past week.

But several people on X (formerly Twitter) wondered if the showers were the government's doing. Authorities have been in talks with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to induce artificial rains in Delhi to tackle the pollution.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai laughed off the suggestions and clarified that several permissions need to be taken for artificial rain.

"A number of permissions are required for artificial rain. It cannot be done in a day. We have presented the proposal in front of the Supreme Court. Once the court approves, we will then make preparations so that it can be induced if and when needed," Mr Rai told NDTV.

He said that while the rains have brought down the pollution, the government is monitoring how long the impact of the showers remains.

The AAP leader added they will take a call after Diwali on whether or not to bring in measures like artificial rains and odd-even vehicle curbs.

Artificial rain, also known as cloud seeding, is a weather modification technique where substances are introduced into clouds to encourage precipitation. In the case of cloud seeding for rain, common substances like silver iodide or potassium iodide are dispersed into the clouds using aeroplanes or helicopters.