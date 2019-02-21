Criminal Wanted In Over 100 Cases Arrested In Delhi

Raju Hakla has been named in more than 100 cases over charges of murder, extortion, theft and bank robbery.

Delhi | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: February 21, 2019 13:14 IST
The police have found a country-made pistol and cartridges from Raju Hakla.


New Delhi: 

A wanted criminal, accused in multiple cases including murder, was arrested in Delhi after an encounter with the police on Thursday.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch caught Raju Hakla, who also goes by the name Shyam Sunder, at Pushpanjali farmhouse in east Delhi, reports news agency ANI.

He has been named in more than 100 cases over charges of murder, extortion, theft and bank robbery. He was also accused under the Arms Act among other crimes.

The police have found a country-made pistol and cartridges from him.

