Visually Impaired Teacher Who Allegedly Molested Students At Delhi School Arrested The incident came to light during a routine inspection of the school by women staff of the Mukherjee Nagar police station, a senior police officer said.

"Seven students had already made complaint about the teacher," according to the police New Delhi: A visually-impaired teacher at a government school in northwest Delhi was arrested for allegedly molesting girl students, police said on Thursday.



The incident came to light during a routine inspection of the school by women staff of the Mukherjee Nagar police station, a senior police officer said.



The accused, Awadhesh Prajapati, taught at Sarvodaya school under the Delhi government, and two cases were registered against him, the officer said.



He has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, the officer said.



"Seven students had already made complaint about the teacher, while five more came forward today narrating their ordeal," the officer, who did not wish to be named, said.



According to the police, the accused touched the girl students inappropriately by feigning ignorance of his acts citing vision impairment.



The girls later shared their trauma with their teachers as well as parents on Friday and the matter was reported to the police.





