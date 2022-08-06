Video: Delhi Cop Cornered, Assualted By Mob Inside A Police Station

The incident occurred at the Anand Vihar Police Station in New Delhi.

In a shocking incident, a Delhi policeman was mercilessly beaten by a crowd inside a police station. A video of the incident, shot by another cop, has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred at the Anand Vihar Police Station in New Delhi.

In the video, a crowd of 10-12 men surround the cop and assault him. While a lot of bystanders can be seen shooting pictures and videos on their phones, nobody tries to stop the attackers. The cop being beaten is the head constable at Anand Vihar police station.

It is still not clear why the cop was beaten. The incident took place on August 3, police said.

The constable keeps asking for forgiveness, but the crowd does not stop.

The attackers are yet to be identified.

Police said that they are investigating the matter and trying to catch the accused. Strict action will be taken against the accused, officials have said.