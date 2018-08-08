Vijender Gupta Marshalled Out Of Delhi Assembly Amid Ruckus

Virender Gupta, a lawmaker from Rohini constituency, alleged the transport commissioner was targeted

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday amid ruckus following his demand for an apology by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot over an alleged scam in procurement of 1,000 buses.

Two other BJP lawmakers, Om Prakash Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan, walked out of the house to register their protest on the second day of the Monsoon Session.

Mr Gupta, a lawmaker from Rohini constituency, alleged the transport commissioner was targeted when she protested procurement of buses against laid down rules.

As the opposition leader was adamant to his demand, AAP legislators countered him, raising slogans against him.

The house proceeding resumed after Speaker Ram Niwas Goel directed him to be marshalled out.

On Monday, he was marshalled out for "disrupting" the House proceedings over his demand for an National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Delhi.