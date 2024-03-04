Video: Roof Collapses In Delhi's Ambience Mall, Debris Fall On Escalators

Delhi:
No one was injured in the incident.
In a shocking incident, a portion of the roof collapsed in Delhi's Ambience Mall. The incident happened on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. A portion of the roof in the central hall of Ambience Mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj collapsed during routine maintenance work.
No one was injured in the incident.
In a video, debris from the collapsed roof can be seen falling on escalators and railings.
The mall has now been closed for a day and will open tomorrow after the maintenance work is done.