Video: Roof Collapses In Delhi's Ambience Mall, Debris Fall On Escalators

No one was injured in the incident.

In a shocking incident, a portion of the roof collapsed in Delhi's Ambience Mall. The incident happened on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. A portion of the roof in the central hall of Ambience Mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj collapsed during routine maintenance work.

It's raining collapses in Malls in NCR. Today roof of Ambience Mall at Vasant Kunj collapsed. Poor maintenance by owners is a factor. MCD must inspect all Cinemas and Malls lest a major accident happens again ⁦@ArvindKejriwal⁩ ⁦@LtGovDelhi⁩ ⁦@AmitShah⁩ pic.twitter.com/QYV6nTWm2Z — Shantanu Guha Ray (@ShantanuGuhaRay) March 4, 2024

In a video, debris from the collapsed roof can be seen falling on escalators and railings.

The mall has now been closed for a day and will open tomorrow after the maintenance work is done.