Video: Fire At Coaching Centre In Delhi, Students Rappel Down To Safety

Students used a rope to come down a caching centre in Delhi after fire.

Students at a coaching centre rappelled down the building after it caught fire in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Thursday. The fire was reported at 12.30pm.

Four students received minor injuries while coming down the building using wires, the police said.

According to news agency ANI, 11 fire engines were sent to the spot and officials helped the students get away from danger.

The fire department launched a rescue operation and safely evacuated all the students. No casualty has been reported, said fire department officials.

According to the police, the fire broke out in an electricity metre and students started to panic due to the smoke emanating from the equipment and started rappelling down from the back side of the coaching centre.