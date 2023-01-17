Video: Man Shot At On Busy Delhi Road, Robbers Escape With Rs 5 Lakh

The robbers couldn't be identified as they were wearing helmets.

Robbers shot at a man and escaped with Rs 5 lakh after thrashing him on a busy north Delhi road last Saturday. Hunny Kumar, 42, was seen sitting on road with gunshot injury with his bike lying near him in Roop Nagar.

The four robbers riding two bikes followed the victim who was on another motorcycle and forced him to stop on the roadside, showed CCTV footage from the area. The robbers couldn't be identified as they were wearing helmets.

Two of the robbers, who were riding pillion, attacked the victim and shot him in his right leg. They kicked him multiple times in a bid to snatch his bag containing the cash that he had collected as payment for his employer.

One of the robbers was also seen flashing his gun at a car that stopped near them while they were thrashing the victim. They fled on their bikes in different directions.

The victim, who works at a plastic granules trader's shop, was hospitalized and is currently stable.

The incident occurred on a busy road in the evening with several cars and bikes, and at least one auto passing by during the incident.