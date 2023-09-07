Video: Delhi Cops Patrolling On Tractor Ahead Of G20 Summit

The Delhi Police has deployed thousands of personnel for security during G20 summit.

In view of the G20 summit, Delhi Police has deployed thousands of its personnel to ensure tight security in the national capital. It has carried out drills and placed pickets in areas deemed necessary. But there are some spots that require innovative methods, sometimes due to terrain. One such video has been posted on X (formerly Twitter) by new agency ANI that shows a team of Delhi Police patrolling the Raj Ghat area on a tractor. The clip shows river Yamuna on one side.

#WATCH | In view of the upcoming G20 Summit, Delhi Police is patrolling the Raj Ghat area with the help of a tractor. pic.twitter.com/lJo0Wevrvs — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Three police personnel are seen on the tractor, one of them standing at the back. The team is patrolling a dirt road near the memorial complex that is dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

The police is ensuring that no area is left uncovered in New Delhi district where the high-profile summit will be held on September 9 and 10.

"All kinds of preventive actions against miscreants are being taken. Regular checking is being done. We are carrying out regular combing operations at the Yamuna Khadar area because it comes near the Raj Ghat venue. Tear gas practice was also done today," Shahdra DCP in-charge Harsh Indora told ANI.

Earlier in the day, an anti-sabotage mock drill was conducted by the Indian Army ahead of the G20 Summit in Delhi.

The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.