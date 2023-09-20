UP Man Hits Wife With Hammer, Strangles Her To Death In Delhi: Cops

The man attacked his wife with a hammer and later strangled her to death

A man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly hitting his wife with a hammer and later strangling her to death following a heated argument in the Khajuri Khas area of Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused husband, identified as Sunil was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Tuesday.

“He was found hiding inside a tube well house at a farm in Hardoi in UP. During interrogation, he revealed that he had a fight on September 16 with his wife, during which he attacked her with a hammer and later strangled her to death. They were living together for 7 years, and the accused has been arrested,” DCP Northeast, Joy N Tirkey said.

Further investigation is underway, said the police.

According to the police, on September 18, a body of a woman was found lying under the bed. Upon reaching the spot immediately, the deceased was identified as Draupadi, who also has a daughter of 15 years and both were living with her (daughter's) stepfather. Draupadi had four children, the other three children are living with her first husband.

“Her stepfather has been missing. He was last seen on September 16. We talked to the neighbours and they told us that there were differences between the couple. We are investigating it from every angle,” Joy N Tirkey said on Monday.

