Digital Mapping Of Over 1,000 Unauthorized Delhi Colonies By December End

Hardeep Singh Puri said that over 600 colonies have already been digitally mapped

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said in Lok Sabha that the process of digital mapping of 1,731 unauthorized colonies of Delhi will be completed by December 31 this year.

Moving the bill to grant ownership rights to residents of Delhi's unauthorized colonies for consideration, Mr Puri said the process to map these colonies digitally should have started in 2008.

He said though the process has been initiated now, he is confident that it will be completed by December 31 and images would be uploaded on a newly-created portal.

Over 600 colonies have been digitally mapped so far, he said.

He said digital mapping was an important process before ownership rights can be granted to those living in such dwellings.