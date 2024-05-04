Unclaimed Bag Found Near Connaught Place In Delhi, Bomb Squad Called

It is suspected that somebody left the bag on the footpath (Representational)

An unclaimed bag was found near the inner circle of Connaught Place here on Saturday afternoon, officials said. However, nothing suspicious was found in the bag, they said.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call at 2.41 pm regarding an unclaimed bag and two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service, they said.

The local police cordoned off the area near N Block and the Bomb Detection Squad was also called.

The bag contained some clothes and it is suspected that somebody left the bag on the footpath. The owner is yet to be traced, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)