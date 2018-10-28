Two Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Car, Kidnapping Driver, In Delhi

Two men - Ramesh and Imran - were picked up from the vehicles, policeman said. (Representational)

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing a car, kidnapping its driver and robbing policemen in the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a constable was dropping off an ASI, who was in uniform at the time, at his home in Rohini in a dark brown sedan car, they said. The constable stopped the car near Sector-20/21 at around 11.30 pm, the police said.

Within moments, another car arrived at the scene and blocked the constable's vehicle, officials said, adding that four armed men came out of the car and threatened the ASI and the constable to handover their car keys.

The policemen resisted and the miscreants left the spot after taking the mobile phones of the police personnel, SD Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) said.

Seeing the robbers leave towards Kanjhawala, the policemen contacted a nearby PCR. At around 12:07 am, a PCR noticed two suspicious cars parked on Rohtak Road near Mundka Metro Station.

Two men - Ramesh and Imran - were picked up from the vehicles while their associates managed to escape, the DCP said.

Later, it was revealed that the two robbers along with their associates had stolen a 'Swift' car and also kidnapped its driver Manoj in Mundka area, he said.

Manoj was found tied to the rear seat of the car, the DCP said.

The arrested persons were the same criminals who had initially robbed the policemen in Rohini, he said, adding that two medium barrel guns, one country-made pistol, eleven live cartridges and some cash was recovered from their possession.

