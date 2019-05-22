Two Labourers Die In Delhi Mill After Inhaling Poisonous Gas In A Tank

Fire officials carried out rescue operations to pull the labourers out of the tank

Two labourers of a flour mill based at Lawrence Road in Delhi died on Tuesday after getting stuck inside a tank in the mill. They had entered it for cleaning purpose.

Both the workers, who were inside the tank for cleaning purpose, inhaled the poisonous gas.

"Victims got inside the tank to clean it. Since the tank was closed for a while they might have inhaled the poisonous gas that was formed inside the tank," said a fire officer.

Later, they were taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

