Man, In Extramarital Affair With Woman, Kills Her Husband: Delhi Police

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a labourer in west Delhi's Dwarka area, the police said today.

The accused has been identified as Arjun, a resident of a JJ Colony in Dwarka, they said.

Arjun works as a driver at an e-commerce company. He was in a relationship with the wife of the labourer and wanted to marry her, the police said.

According to the police, the body of Vinod Kumar (45), was found in Dwarka's Sector-13 on March 3. No external injury was found on the body, they said.

The autopsy report revealed that he was strangulated, possibly by the muffler which was present around the neck of the body, a senior police officer said.

The police then registered a murder case and initiated a probe.

"During the investigation, the police analysed the call details of the phone of Mr Kumar's wife. On that basis, Arjun was arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) (DCP) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

During interrogation, Arjun said he came in contact with Vinod Kumar and his wife three years back as they lived in the same colony. He soon developed a relationship with Mr Kumar's wife, the DCP said.

The woman has three children and Arun thought that two of them were from their relationship. So they wanted to marry each other, the police said.

The labourer used to beat his wife and children. Both Arjun and the woman wanted to get rid of Vinod Kumar and planned to kill him, the police said.

On March 2, the woman informed Arjun that her husband was drinking alcohol, following which Arjun went to his house and offered him more alcohol, Mr Meena said.

He then took Mr Kumar to a Park in Dwarka on his scooter where he strangulated him with a muffler, the police added.

