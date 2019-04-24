Two Men Arrested By Delhi Police For Providing Fake UAE Employment Visas

Police is trying to arrest Prince, who prepared the fake visas. (Representational)

The Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly running a syndicate of supplying fake visas to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Javed Ali, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, and Manoj Kumar Sharma from Delhi.

Police received 17 complaints filed by the immigration officials where it was alleged that on April 8, 2017, a total of 17 passengers were deported from the Dubai Airport (UAE) after all of them were found using fake UAE employment visas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.

The immigration officials got verified the alleged employment visas from the UAE Embassy in India and found all visas fake, the DCP said.

During investigation, all passengers were interrogated when they disclosed that the visas were provided to them by one Javed Ali who took Rs 1 lakh from each passenger, he said.

Later, it was disclosed that Ali was advertising for easy UAE employment visa in Kaptanganj city in Uttar Pradesh and induced the public at large.

He was arrested on April 17 from his village, Mr Bhatia said.

During interrogation, Ali disclosed that along with two his two accomplices, Prince Yadav and Manoj Kumar Sharma, he provided fake visas to 17 people, all residents of his neighbourhood villages. On his instance, Manoj was also arrested, the DCP said.

Police is trying to arrest Prince, who prepared the fake visas.

