Two Bus Drivers Held For Killing Delivery Person, Injuring Another Biker The buses belonged to Sharda University, Noida and Gurugram-based Al-Falah University.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT The accident happened at 8.00 AM in South Extension area of Delhi. (Representational) New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested two bus drivers of different private universities for killing a courier delivery person and injuring another biker on Wednesday while they were racing with each other.



The buses belonged to Sharda University, Noida and Gurugram-based Al-Falah University.



"The accused have been identified as Dinesh, a driver with Sharda University, and Sarabjeet, who drove Al-Falah University's bus. They were arrested from the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.



The accident happened at 8.00 AM in South Extension area of south Delhi, when the buses were ferrying students to their universities.



"During investigation, the police found that the accused were driving their buses in a rash and negligent manner. They were racing and tried to overtake from the wrong side and collided with a rider identified as Manoj Kumar Saini, and another biker Shashank," Mr Baaniya said.



"Both of them were immediately rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center where Mr Saini was declared dead. Shashank has a fractured leg and is undergoing treatment with fracture in his leg," Mr Baaniya added.



Mr Saini worked with a courier company and was going to deliver couriers, he said.



"A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving on a public road have been registered against the bus drivers," Mr Baaniya said.





