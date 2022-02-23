'Trend In Delhi To Look Left, Right, File PIL; No Research': High Court

The high court bench said the plea was nothing but for blackmailing purposes. (Representational)

A trend in Delhi shows people walk on the road, look left and right and file public interest litigation without any research or homework, the Delhi High Court observed today while pulling up a litigant for filing a frivolous plea.

"This is a trend in Delhi that you walk on the road, look left and right and file a PIL. No research and homework is done," a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said.

The high court was hearing a plea which alleged that illegal construction was going on in Shaheen Bagh area and authorities were involved in it.

The high court bench said the plea was nothing but for blackmailing and extortion purposes.

"This is for consumption of so-called activists and PIL champions," it said.

Later, the petitioner's counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition which was granted by the court.



