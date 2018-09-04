Train Sent For Repairs After Technical Snag On Delhi Metro's Magenta Line

A Delhi Metro train on the Magenta Line was sent to the depot for repairs after a tech snag today

Services on sections of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line were briefly affected today, when a train developed a technical snag at Okhla NSIC station, following which it was sent to the depot, officials said.

The Magenta Line connects Noida Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West stations.

"A train developed a technical snag at 8:19 am at Okhla NSIC station on the Magenta Line heading towards Janakpuri West," a Delhi Metro spokesperson said.

"To avoid bunching effect for following trains on the section, passengers were de-boarded at the station, and the train was sent to the depot for further investigation at 8:34 am," he said.

Services continued as normal on most part of the line during this period, the official said.

