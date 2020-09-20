Tourist Guide Alleges Gang-Rape In Central Delhi's Five-Star Hotel: Cops

Delhi: The incident took place on September 18, police said (Representational)

A tourist guide has filed a complaint that she was gangraped in a five-star hotel near India Gate in central Delhi, a high-security zone just 2 km from the Connaught Place market, police said on Sunday. The survivor named six people including a woman after which the main accused was arrested, they added.

The incident took place on September 18 and the survivor made the distress call the next day, police said.

The hotel room where the crime took place had been booked by two businessmen, they added.

The survivor, who also works as a ticket-booking executive, was in dire need of money and the accused had called her to the hotel on the pretext of granting her loan at low rate, police said.

"On the victim's complaint, a case is registered u/s 376D, 323, 34 IPC PS Connaught Place against 06 alleged persons including one woman," Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Eish Singhal told NDTV.

"The victim was allured to the hotel room on the pretext of providing loan at subsidized rates by the alleged persons. The victim worked as tourist guide cum ticket booking agent and she was in dire need of money. The room was booked under the name of two business persons," he added.

A man named Manoj Sharma, a resident of Delhi's Sheikh Sarai area, has been arrested in connection with the case.

Further investigation and searches for other accused are on.